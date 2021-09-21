Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,103 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.03.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

