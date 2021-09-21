Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $9.28 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Algorand has a total market cap of $9.28 billion and approximately $816.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003894 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00152188 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00505697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,175,697,827 coins and its circulating supply is 5,636,198,171 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

