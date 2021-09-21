Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises about 5.8% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Alleghany worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Alleghany by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.76. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

