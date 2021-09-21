Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.38 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

