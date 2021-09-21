Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €228.42 ($268.73).

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV traded down €6.86 ($8.07) on Thursday, reaching €183.92 ($216.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,997,772 shares. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €210.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.