Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,780.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,781.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2,490.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

