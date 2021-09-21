Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Update

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 275,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $752.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

