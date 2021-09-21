Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH opened at $19.93 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

