AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $7.50

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 7.50 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of AMEN Properties stock opened at $409.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.11. AMEN Properties has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $555.00.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

