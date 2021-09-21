AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $646.59. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,621. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.60. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

