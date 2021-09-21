American Century Companies Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Haynes International worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 12.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Haynes International by 228.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $462.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.