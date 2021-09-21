American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 29,699 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE LCI opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

