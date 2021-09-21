American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINV opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

