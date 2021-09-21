American Century Companies Inc. Sells 228,355 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

PSTG stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

