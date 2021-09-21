American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,722 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

