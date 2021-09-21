American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.64. 57,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.89. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.