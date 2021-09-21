American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 4%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,035,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,848,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on American Resources from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

