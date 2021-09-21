American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). American Well reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Well by 30.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

