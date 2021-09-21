Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Down to $34.48

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $33.70. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 10,524 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.62, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.