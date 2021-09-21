Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

COLD opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

