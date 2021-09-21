Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $247.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.12 million and the highest is $251.20 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $321.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,633. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

