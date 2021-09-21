Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)’s share price was down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 47,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 48,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.