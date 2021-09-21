Amgen’s (AMGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $215.11 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

