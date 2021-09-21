Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVNT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 299,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Avient has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.
About Avient
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.
