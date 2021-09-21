Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

