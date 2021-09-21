Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.