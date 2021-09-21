Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

