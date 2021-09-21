Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post sales of $678.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the lowest is $669.43 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.68. 16,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

