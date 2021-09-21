Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report $7.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.62 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 1,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,783. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.