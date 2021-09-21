Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.58. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 365.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

NYSE:NTR opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

