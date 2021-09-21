Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $340.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $184,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $7,870,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $14,412,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.