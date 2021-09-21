Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.51. 37,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,800. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 90.22%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

