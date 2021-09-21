Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $475.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.70 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 286,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,143. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 246.95 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

