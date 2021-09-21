Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. BGSF reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BGSF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,766. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

