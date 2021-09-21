Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 42.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 197,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

