Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $0.90 EPS

Brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.87. 17,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

