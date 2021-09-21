Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $419.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.81 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

