Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.40 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

