Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $22.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.43.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $590.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $609.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

