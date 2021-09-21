Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $31.03

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.03.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Azul by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 42,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

