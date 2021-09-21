Analysts Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Target Price at $6.20

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKRIY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.