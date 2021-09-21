Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$2.95

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU stock opened at C$1.49 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 241,700 shares of company stock worth $461,846 and sold 67,396 shares worth $127,978.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.