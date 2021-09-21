Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Price Target at C$11.28

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE:K traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.03. 3,870,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,826. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$12.40. The company has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.43.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

