Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $48.43

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,452,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 657.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 430,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 27,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,214. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

