Analyzing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenpro Capital and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.33%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 17.63 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.81 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.28

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

