Analyzing Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Legato Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ArcelorMittal and Legato Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 11.49% 15.22% 7.58% Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ArcelorMittal and Legato Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 1 10 0 2.91 Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus price target of $37.47, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ArcelorMittal and Legato Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal $53.27 billion 0.55 -$733.00 million ($0.77) -37.31 Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Legato Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ArcelorMittal.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats Legato Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate. The Brazil segment covers wire rod, bar and rebars, billets, blooms, and wire drawing. The Europe segment offers hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long, and tubular products. The Mining segment focuses on steel operations. The Others segment represents the corporate and shared services, financial activities, and shipping and logistics. The company was founded by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

