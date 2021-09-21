Analyzing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Par Pacific and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -9.04% -98.58% -11.20% Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Par Pacific and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33 Devon Energy 0 2 18 1 2.95

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $30.37, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.28 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.10 Devon Energy $4.83 billion 3.95 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -313.11

Par Pacific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Par Pacific on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

