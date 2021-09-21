Analyzing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Shyft Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.60% 27.82% 14.60% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.12 $32.82 million $1.18 34.29 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

