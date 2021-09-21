Analyzing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 55.09% 36.10% 19.42% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 7.54 $23.28 million N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.72 N/A N/A N/A

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Value Line beats Bridge Investment Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

