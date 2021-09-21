ANON (ANON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $42,670.87 and approximately $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00172592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00112487 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.