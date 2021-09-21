Antiample Trading Down 4.1% This Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Antiample has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $48,652.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

